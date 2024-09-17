HMD launches premium Skyline phone series in India

Makers of Nokia handsets, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has launched its own-branded Skyline handset series in India.
The new HMD Skyline phone sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) pOLED display. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, supports a 144Hz refresh rate and offers up to 1,000 nits brightness.
The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield and the device comes with an IP54 water splash resistant rating. It also comes with dual slots (nano SIM-1 and microSD card), supports e-SIM, type-C port, stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Besides the wake button and volume keys, the device also features two extra custom buttons. It allows users to programme the buttons with personal shortcuts for quick access to their favourite apps, navigation, or even an AI-powered assistant.
The swedish company says the HMD Skyline comes with a Gen2 Repairability rating. Tech-savvy owners can repair the device at home with replaceable components such as batteries. The back panel has just one screw to pop open it with less hassle.
Under the hood, HMD Skyline houses a 4nm class 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core processor with Adreno 710 GPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB with microSD and a 4,600 mAh (replaceable) battery with 33W wired charging. It also supports 15W magnetic wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.
The device runs Android 14 and is guaranteed to get two Android OS (up to 2026) and three years of security software support (up to 2027) for protection against emerging cyber threats.
HMD Skyline flaunts a triple-camera module--main 108MP with Hybrid OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation + EIS: Electronic Image Stabilisation) with a 13 MP Ultra-wide camera and 50 MP telephoto camera with LED flash on the back. It features Capture Fusion technology, Portrait mode, can record 4K videos and OZO Spatial Audio with wind-noise cancellation capability.
On the front, it houses 50MP autofocus with eye-tracking capability.
HMD Skyline will be available in two colours-- Twisted Black and Neon Pink-- for Rs 35,999.
Published 17 September 2024, 13:49 IST