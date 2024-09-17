HMD launches premium Skyline phone series in India

Makers of Nokia handsets, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has launched its own-branded Skyline handset series in India.

The new HMD Skyline phone sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) pOLED display. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, supports a 144Hz refresh rate and offers up to 1,000 nits brightness.

The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield and the device comes with an IP54 water splash resistant rating. It also comes with dual slots (nano SIM-1 and microSD card), supports e-SIM, type-C port, stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Besides the wake button and volume keys, the device also features two extra custom buttons. It allows users to programme the buttons with personal shortcuts for quick access to their favourite apps, navigation, or even an AI-powered assistant.