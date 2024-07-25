HMD unveils Crest, Max series phones with Unisoc T760 5G chipset in India

Makers of Nokia handsets, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) on Thursday (July 25) launched the Crest series, the company's first own-branded phones on July 25 in New Delhi.
HMD Crest comes in two variants-- a regular Crest and a top-end Crest Max.
They come with similar design language and share hardware specifications too, but differ only in terms of camera and RAM capacity.
They feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Android 14 OS (with two OS updates guaranteed), Unisoc T760 5G octa-core chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.
The Crest Max boasts a triple camera module-- 64MP main camera with 5MP Ultrawide sensor and 2MP Macro lens with LED flash on the back. It features a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
The standard Crest series phone houses a dual-camera module--a 50MP main camera with a 2MP sensor and LED flash on the back. And, it also features a 50MP front camera.
An interesting aspect of the new HMD phones is that they come with Repairability 1.0 rating. Some of the key components such as the back panel, battery, display and charging port can be replaced to extend the lifespan of the device for a few more years and in a way, reduce the generation of e-waste.
The regular HMD Crest series phone with dual-camera module.
HMD Crest will be available in three colours-- Midnight Blue, Royal Pink and Lush Lilac-- in one configuration 6GB RAM ( + 6GB virtual RAM) + 128GB storage for Rs 14,499.
HMD Crest Max comes in three colours-- Deep Purple, Royal Pink and Aqua Green-- in one configuration 8GB RAM ( + 8GB virtual RAM) + 256GB storage for Rs 16,499.
Published 25 July 2024, 13:29 IST