HMD unveils Crest, Max series phones with Unisoc T760 5G chipset in India

Makers of Nokia handsets, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) on Thursday (July 25) launched the Crest series, the company's first own-branded phones on July 25 in New Delhi.

HMD Crest comes in two variants-- a regular Crest and a top-end Crest Max.

They come with similar design language and share hardware specifications too, but differ only in terms of camera and RAM capacity.

They feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Android 14 OS (with two OS updates guaranteed), Unisoc T760 5G octa-core chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.