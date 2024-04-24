HMD unveils Pulse, Pulse +, Pro series smartphones

Finnish technology firm Human Mobile Devices (HMD) Global Oy, earlier in the year at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in February announced to retire Nokia phones and introduce its own branded handsets in 2024.

HMD Global on Wednesday (April 24) launched the new line of Pulse series budget handsets. It comes in three variants-- a regular Pulse, Pulse + and Pulse Pro.

All three phones feature the same design language, display size, processor, and battery capacity. But, they differ in a few aspects such as camera hardware and charging speed.

The new HMD Pulse phones come with a 6.65-inch HD+(1612x720p) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP52 water-splash resistant rating.