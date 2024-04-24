HMD unveils Pulse, Pulse +, Pro series smartphones

Finnish technology firm Human Mobile Devices (HMD) Global Oy, earlier in the year at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in February announced to retire Nokia phones and introduce its own branded handsets in 2024.
HMD Global on Wednesday (April 24) launched the new line of Pulse series budget handsets. It comes in three variants-- a regular Pulse, Pulse + and Pulse Pro.
All three phones feature the same design language, display size, processor, and battery capacity. But, they differ in a few aspects such as camera hardware and charging speed.
The new HMD Pulse phones come with a 6.65-inch HD+(1612x720p) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP52 water-splash resistant rating.
HMD Pulse Pro.
Photo Credit: HMD
HMD Pulse Plus.
Photo Credit: HMD
Another interesting aspect of the new Pulse series phones is that they come with a removable 5,000mAh battery. This is the company's eco-friendly initiative to allow customers to replace old batteries instead of buying a new phone.
Also, after the end of the lifecycle, most of the components of the devices can be recycled to make new models. "All materials of the device can be recovered as materials and energy, and the recoverability rate of device material is up to 84.46 per cent," says the company.
HMD Pulse.
Photo Credit: HMD
HMD Pulse features a dual 13 MP AF camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera. In comparison, the Pulse+ houses a better 50 MP AF Dual Camera with LED flash on the back and an 8MP sensor on the front.
The top-end Pulse Pro model comes with dual cameras-- main 50MP + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back. And, it features a 50MP selfie camera.
The prices of HMD Pulse, Pulse+ and Pulse Pro start at €139 (approx. Rs 12,376), €159 (around Rs 14,157) and €179 (roughly Rs 15,938) in Europe.
There is no official word on when HMD plans to bring the new Pulse series phones to India yet.
