Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Holi 2026: Here's how to capture vibrant festival moments on iPhone 17 Pro like a pro

Unlike the bulky DSLR cameras, the iPhone is portable, easy to carry around and comes with top-class photography hardware.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 12:24 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsFestivalphotographyHoliDH TechiPhonetipsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us