Honor 200 review: Reliable phone with cool design

A few weeks ago, Honor's new premium mid-range Honor 200 phone series hit stores in India.

It comes in two variants-- Honor 200 and 200 Pro-- with prices starting at 34,999.

Design, build quality and display

Honor 200 flaunts a slim profile with the premium marble-like smooth wavy-pattern finish on the back. It has a visually appealing oval-shaped camera module in the top left corner. It looks like a pendant, the most beautiful camera capsule I have seen on a phone this year. Unlike other conventional phones, Honor 200's camera doesn't protrude much and slips into the pocket with less hassle.

The railing around the display has a chromium finish, which blends wonderfully with the pearl-white colour of the back panel. Our review unit is moonlight white.