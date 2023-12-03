How Apple devices are empowering people with disabilities to live more independently

Smartphones, computers, smartwatches, and gadgets have become so deeply integrated into our lives that there is hardly a day that goes by without using any one of those things. They help us get work done, get food or clothes right to our doorstep with just a few taps on the screen.

Older generations often mock millennials, Gen X, and Z that we are really spoiled and have become too reliant on devices. They blame smartphones and social media platforms for the degeneration of human values and such.

But, I believe technology is like fire. The latter can be used to cook food, and if it is in the wrong hands, it can burn the house down. Similarly, technology can be misused by people who lack morals, but if used with good intentions, it can transform life for good.

The latest advancements in smartphone technology have improved the quality of life, particularly for people with disabilities.

Smart devices now come with several value-added features that can help people with low vision, voice loss, hearing loss, and other disabilities to make life easier. Among them, Apple devices have been the best in terms of delivering a better user experience.

Some of these features include Magnifier tools, Voice Over, and Assistive Access introduced with iOS 17 that allows users to customize their interface and make it easier to press buttons and navigate the phone.

With International Day of Disabled Persons celebrated on December 3, we had the opportunity to interact with people with disabilities who have found these features to be of real help in carrying out their day-to-day life better than before.