HP Victus special edition laptop with Nvidia RTX 350 GPU launched in India

Hewlett Packard (HP) introduced the new special edition Victus series gaming PC for students in India.

It sports a big 15.6-inch full HD display and supports 144Hz screen refresh rate with a 7ms response time for true-to-life visuals. It also features full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad.

It boasts new generation 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 A 4GB Laptop GPU and supports Windows 11 OS, up to 16 GB system RAM to offer smooth performance.

The new HP laptop supports 600 top games and applications. WithRTX 3050 A 4GB GPU, it can deliver realistic graphics, fast performance and AI features like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that boost performance.