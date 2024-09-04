HP Victus special edition laptop with Nvidia RTX 350 GPU launched in India

Hewlett Packard (HP) introduced the new special edition Victus series gaming PC for students in India.
It sports a big 15.6-inch full HD display and supports 144Hz screen refresh rate with a 7ms response time for true-to-life visuals. It also features full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad.
It boasts new generation 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 A 4GB Laptop GPU and supports Windows 11 OS, up to 16 GB system RAM to offer smooth performance.
The new HP laptop supports 600 top games and applications. WithRTX 3050 A 4GB GPU, it can deliver realistic graphics, fast performance and AI features like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that boost performance.
For the uninitiated, DLSS is NVIDIA's new image rendering technology. It makes use of deep learning to produce an image that looks like a higher-resolution version of an original lower resolution image.
To deliver efficient heat dissipation during heavy duty tasks such as video editing, running software codes and gaming, it comes with OMEN Tempest Cooling solution as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures.
The new Victus PC comes with 70WHR cell to deliver more than 18 hours of battery life.
The HP Victus Special Edition laptop is available in HP World Stores, HP Online stores and multi-brand outlets at a starting price of Rs 65,999.
Published 04 September 2024, 14:17 IST