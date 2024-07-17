Hyderabad: Innovators develop alternative power generation tech that will help power up space missions at low cost

HYLENR’s reactors utilise low-energy nuclear reactors known as 'cold fusion' by applying milligrams of hydrogen and a small volume of electricity to stimulate and generate excess heat through fusion.

"Our patented technology can help reduce the cost of powering the satellites that currently use MMTGs, which cost at least hundreds of millions of dollars per machine. And in the entire world only one company manufactures them. Our technology, which is also sustainable, can accomplish that task at a mere one-third of the cost. The patent for the product validates the inventiveness of the technology and the viability of integrating LENR with existing power generation systems to enhance efficiency and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources,” said HYLENR Founder & CEO Siddhartha Durairajan.

He also said that these devices help businesses improve their energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint. “Our mission is to provide innovative energy enhancement solutions that save money for our clients and protect the environment. Durairajan added that the LENR device does not use or emit any nuclear waste or radioactive material.

Talking about the uniqueness of the LENR technology, a successful cold fusion that promises a sustainable supply of clean, easily attainable energy, Padma Shri Dr Prahlada Ramarao, who is currently the Chief Innovation Officer at HYLENR, said, "LENR reactors utilise low-energy nuclear reactions to generate excess heat. By applying a small volume of electricity to stimulate these reactions, LENR can produce significantly more heat than the input energy, making it a potentially game-changing technology for power generation,” he said, adding that the team has invested the last 10 years into developing the patented technology and plans to further invest and raise funds to commercialise the product in an accelerated mode.

HYLENR's advanced research and development facility is located in T-HUB, Hyderabad. Another development center is located in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

"We intend to reach out to the global market for our LENR application, ranging from outer space to domestic space, and will be forging partnerships outside India," said Ram Ramaseshan, HYLENR's Board Member. Ram is based in Detroit, handling the overall strategy and global relations for HYLENR.

HYLENR's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Shree Varaprasad, said their goal is to further scale up LENR units for field testing and demonstration projects and partner with research institutions and labs for advanced analysis, applications, and optimisation.

Additionally, collaborate with regulatory bodies to establish safety standards and approval processes to ensure the successful deployment and commercialization of LENR technology.

Early applications of LENR include direct heat consumers, space applications, renewable energy, clean mobility, and calamity energy solutions.

Market size

Based on the potential applications and theoretical benefits of LENRs, some analysts and organisations have attempted to estimate their future market size.

Canada-based Precedence Research estimated the global small modular reactor (SMR) market, which could potentially include LENRs, at $8.06 billion.

The startup is also looking to accelerate production, scale efficiency, research and development, and business development.