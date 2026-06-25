IBM launches world’s first sub-1 nanometer chip technology

<p>Bengaluru: IBM on Thursday unveiled the world’s first sub-1 nanometer (nm) chip <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/technology">technology</a>, featuring a transistor architecture at the 0.7 nm, or 7 angstrom node. This comes at a time when the semiconductor industry is facing the physical limits of traditional chip scaling.<br><br><a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/semiconductor">Semiconductors</a> play critical roles in everything from computing, to appliances, to communication devices, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure. IBM’s new sub-1 nm chip packs nearly 100 billion transistors onto a chip the size of a fingernail, nearly twice the density of IBM’s 2 nm chip, unveiled in 2021, the company said in a release.<br><br>“IBM’s latest chip breakthrough marks a landmark moment in computing, pushing technology beyond the nanometer era to the scale of atoms. With our new nanostack architecture, we’re not just making smaller transistors, we’re reinventing how chips are built to deliver dramatically more power and energy efficiency,” said Jay Gambetta, Director of IBM Research and IBM Fellow.</p>.IBM launches Infrastructure Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.<p>IBM also recently announced a plan to form Anderon, the pure-play quantum foundry. Anderon, a standalone IBM company, will draw on IBM’s industry-leading quantum computing and semiconductor expertise to help position the US to manufacture most of the world’s quantum wafers.<br><br>With the expectation of the earliest adoption of nanostack technology at the sub-1 nm node, IBM sees a path to production in as early as the next 5 years.</p>