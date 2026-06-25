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IBM launches world’s first sub-1 nanometer chip technology

With the expectation of the earliest adoption of nanostack technology at the sub-1 nm node, IBM sees a path to production in as early as the next 5 years.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:07 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 14:07 IST
TechnologysemiconductorIBM

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