<p>Mumbai: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) will host the World Technology Convention (WTC 2026) on May 8-9, 2026 in Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.</p><p>Over 700 national and international delegates will attend the deliberations.</p><p>The convention will focus on the role of technology in strengthening domestic capabilities and advancing India’s ‘Make in India’ agenda.</p><p>The two-day convention will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and startup founders across sectors including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, defence and space technology, fintech, healthcare technology, and water management. </p>.Teradyne Robotics bets big on intelligent automation .<p>Maharashtra is the Lead Partner State, while IIT Bombay joins as the Knowledge Partner. </p><p>Enterprise Greece is participating as Platinum Partner, reflecting international engagement at the event.</p><p>Brij Bhushan Agarwal, President, ICC & Chairman and MD, Shyam Metalics & Energy Limited, said: “I have watched Indian industry work around technology for twenty years rather than through it. That is changing fast, but the honest truth is we are still not moving at the speed the opportunity demands. Every sector we are serious about—metals, defence, logistics, agriculture, healthcare—is going to be decided by who gets the technology right and who gets it right first. WTC 2026 is ICC’s answer to that urgency.”</p><p>Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General, ICC, said: “India has made significant progress in building digital public infrastructure and strengthening manufacturing capabilities. The next phase will depend on how effectively these are translated into scalable solutions and global partnerships.”</p>