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ICC to host World Technology Convention in Mumbai

The convention will focus on the role of technology in strengthening domestic capabilities and advancing India’s ‘Make in India’ agenda.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 02:14 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 02:14 IST
India NewsTechnologyArtificial Intelligence

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