Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
ICICI iMobile app introduces biometric authentication for UPI payments to enhance security and convenience.
Key points
• Biometric UPI payments
ICICI iMobile app now supports biometric authentication (fingerprint or FaceID) for UPI transactions, enabling quick and secure payments.
• Transaction limits
Biometric authentication is available for UPI transactions up to Rs 5,000; higher amounts require the existing UPI PIN.
• Device compatibility
The feature is available on Android (iMobile v30.0) and iOS (iMobile v28.2), using fingerprint sensors or FaceID.
• User setup process
Users can enable biometric verification by logging into the app, navigating UPI settings, and verifying with their UPI PIN.
• Competitive move
ICICI follows PhonePe’s earlier introduction of biometric authentication for UPI payments in India.
Key statistics
Rs 5,000
UPI transaction limit for biometric authentication
IMobile v30.0
Android app version supporting biometric UPI
IMobile v28.2
IOS app version supporting biometric UPI
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 30 April 2026, 10:30 IST