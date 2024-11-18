Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

India asks rich nations to remove tech transfer restrictions, unilateral trade measures

The appeal came during a high-level ministerial roundtable on pre-2030 ambition at the UN climate talks in Baku.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 13:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 11:01 IST
India NewsTechnologyTrade

Follow us on :

Follow Us