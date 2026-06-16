'India punished more than 150 million people': Telegram founder Pavel Durov slams ban on messenger app

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Indian government bans Telegram for a week over NEET exam leaks, sparking criticism from its founder and digital rights groups.
Key points
• Government's ban decision
India's IT Ministry banned Telegram for one week to prevent circulation of leaked NEET exam papers, affecting 150 million users.
• Criticism from Pavel Durov
Telegram founder Pavel Durov called the ban a 'rash decision' as leaks continued on other platforms, punishing ordinary users.
• Digital rights group opposition
The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) objected to the ban, stating it exceeds legal powers under Section 69A and Blocking Rules.
• NEET re-exam measures
A re-exam for NEET is scheduled for June 23, with high-security measures including IAF involvement for question paper transport.
• Effectiveness questioned
The ban failed to stop leaks, which merely shifted to other messaging apps like WhatsApp, raising doubts about its impact.
Key statistics
150 million
Users affected by the ban
One week
Duration of the ban
June 23
Scheduled NEET re-exam date
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:27 IST