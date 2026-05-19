India sees 72 % surge in spyware attack on local businesses: Kaspersky

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Indian businesses face a 72% surge in spyware attacks, threatening corporate data security.
Key points
• Spyware threat surge
India experienced 369,445 spyware attacks in 2025, a 72% increase from 214,407 in 2024, targeting BFSI and government sectors.
• Targeted sectors
Cybercriminals focus on Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and government facilities due to high-value data.
• Digital hygiene failures
Lack of two-factor authentication, weak passwords, and unverified app downloads expose businesses to cyber threats.
• Consequences of breaches
Spyware attacks can lead to data theft, regulatory crises, reputational damage, and business continuity risks.
• Preventive measures
Organisations must adopt AI-powered security, employee training, and robust cybersecurity protocols to mitigate risks.
Key statistics
369,445
Spyware attacks in 2025
72%
Year-on-year increase in spyware attacks
214,407
Spyware attacks in 2024
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 19 May 2026, 10:47 IST