India sees 72 % surge in spyware attack on local businesses: Kaspersky

In one line

Key points

• Spyware threat surge India experienced 369,445 spyware attacks in 2025, a 72% increase from 214,407 in 2024, targeting BFSI and government sectors.

• Targeted sectors Cybercriminals focus on Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and government facilities due to high-value data.

• Digital hygiene failures Lack of two-factor authentication, weak passwords, and unverified app downloads expose businesses to cyber threats.

• Consequences of breaches Spyware attacks can lead to data theft, regulatory crises, reputational damage, and business continuity risks.