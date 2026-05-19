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India sees 72 % surge in spyware attack on local businesses: Kaspersky

Cybercriminals use malware-laced applications to silently infiltrate systems and steal sensitive data from corporate firms across sectors, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:47 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

India sees 72 % surge in spyware attack on local businesses: Kaspersky

In one line
Indian businesses face a 72% surge in spyware attacks, threatening corporate data security.
Key points
Spyware threat surge
India experienced 369,445 spyware attacks in 2025, a 72% increase from 214,407 in 2024, targeting BFSI and government sectors.
Targeted sectors
Cybercriminals focus on Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and government facilities due to high-value data.
Digital hygiene failures
Lack of two-factor authentication, weak passwords, and unverified app downloads expose businesses to cyber threats.
Consequences of breaches
Spyware attacks can lead to data theft, regulatory crises, reputational damage, and business continuity risks.
Preventive measures
Organisations must adopt AI-powered security, employee training, and robust cybersecurity protocols to mitigate risks.
Key statistics
369,445
Spyware attacks in 2025
72%
Year-on-year increase in spyware attacks
214,407
Spyware attacks in 2024
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:47 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH Techhackingcyber attackbusinessCyberattackIT companiesCorporatespywareCyber CriminalsKaspersky Labspyware viruses

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