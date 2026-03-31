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India's average monthly mobile data usage per user hits 31GB in 2025: Nokia

Overall data traffic in India crossed 27 EB (Exabyte) per month in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7 per cent over the past five years.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:23 IST
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