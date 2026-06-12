Instagram, Facebook suffer service outages worldwide

<p>Meta's social media platforms Facebook and Instagram suffered service globally including in India.</p><p>Downdetector.com is also showing spike in disruptions in services in Facebook and Instagram in US, Europe and select cities in India.</p><p>Several people took to social media platform X to seek information on service outage. Many are not able to post messages and see news feeds on Facebook and Instagram.</p><p>So far, Meta has not released any official statement on when the services will be back online.</p>.<p>Rival companies including Telegram also trolled Meta over service disruption.</p>.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>