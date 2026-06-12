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Hometechnology

Instagram, Facebook suffer service outages worldwide

So far, Meta has not released any official statement on when the services will be back online.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:33 IST
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Instagram outage spike.

Instagram outage spike.

Credit: Downdetector

Facebook outage.

Facebook outage.

Credit: Downdetector.

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Published 12 June 2026, 14:33 IST
TechnologyFacebookTechnology NewsInstagramDH TechMetaService Outage

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