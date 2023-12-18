Instagram gets gen AI-powered editing tool with text-to-image generator

With over 2.35 billion active user base, Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, particularly among youth around the world. It is a tough job to keep people hooked to the platform, and the company has to work on bringing new and exciting features to enhance the user experience.

In its latest attempt, Instagram has launched an innovative generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered editing tools to create backgrounds instantly with less effort.

Meta's Generative AI team lead, Ahmad Al-Dahle showcased the new Instagram feature in a post on Threads platform.

With the new gen-AI tool, users just have to type a text and it will churn out background photos in a jiffy. For instance, if you type ' puppies on a lush green grass', it will create and place them behind the subject. As you can see in the teaser, it looks real and not artificial at all.

Here's how to create gen AI-based background photo on Instagram:

Step 1: Take a new photo for the Instagram story, or he/she can upload a picture from the photo gallery.

Step 2: Once you get in to the Story editing screen, tap the backdrop button to the extreme left of the text button (Aa icon) at the top.