Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Instagram-inspired status updates with just your inner circle on WhatsApp soon!

WhatsApp will offer the option to create a list of close friends and the status update will be visible to only to the seleected people.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 14:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
WhatsApp to offer custom list to share status update.

WhatsApp to offer custom list to share status update.

Credit: WABetaInfo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 14:54 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppInstagramDH TechMetaAndroidsmartphonessmartphoneAndroid phone

Follow us on :

Follow Us