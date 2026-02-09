<p>Last month, Meta launched new user privacy-centric feature that would make WhatsApp unhackable. Called, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/meta-brings-lockdown-style-security-feature-to-whatsapp-against-sophisticated-cyber-attacks-heres-how-it-works-3877094">'Strict Account Settings'</a>, it is a new lockdown-style feature that promises to thwart highly complex Pegasus-like spyware attacks on WhatsApp users.</p><p>Now, the company is testing a new feature that allows users to share their update to a few friends, <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-beta-for-android-2-26-5-11-whats-new/">reported</a> WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp beta v2.25.25.2 for Android.</p>.WhatsApp brings Member Tags, Text Stickers and more features.<p>The new feature is similar to Instagram's status update, which can notified only to close friends.</p><p>WhatsApp will offer the option to create a list of close friends and the status update will be visible to only to the seleected people.</p>.<p>This is good option to have, as people will be able to celebrate personal milestones with best friends and family members on Instagram privately.</p><p>In a related development, Meta-owned company is planning to bring an optional premium plan.</p><p>The new subscription includes exclusive stickers, app themes, the ability to pin more than three chats, app icon customisation, and a dedicated set of new chat ringtones.</p><p>The upcoming subscription feature is optional, and there is no compulsion for users to pay any fees to operate WhatsApp.</p><p>It remains to be seen how much the subscription fees will be on WhatsApp; how soon it will be implemented, and what the customers' reactions will be.</p>.WhatsApp to bring optional subscription plan with premium features soon .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>