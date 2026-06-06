Explained | Meta's Instagram Plus subscription lands in India; here's what premium users get

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Meta launches Instagram Plus, a premium subscription in India with exclusive features for ₹299/month.
Key points
• Premium subscription launch
Meta introduces Instagram Plus in India as a paid subscription with exclusive features, priced at ₹299 per month.
• Exclusive features
Includes Story Spotlight, Super Hearts, multiple story audiences, extended story duration, and customisation options like app icons and bio fonts.
• Personalisation tools
Users can personalise their profile with custom app icons, bio fonts, and pin up to six posts to highlight important content.
• Pricing comparison
Instagram Plus costs ₹299/month in India, which is more expensive than WhatsApp Plus at ₹79/month.
• Gradual rollout
The feature is currently available to a limited number of users and will take time to reach all Instagram users in India.
Key statistics
₹299
Monthly subscription cost in India
₹3,588
Annual subscription cost in India
₹79
WhatsApp Plus monthly cost in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 06 June 2026, 09:06 IST