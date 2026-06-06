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Hometechnology

Explained | Meta's Instagram Plus subscription lands in India; here's what premium users get

It will come with several exclusive features that allow users to express themselves more fully, connect more deeply with friends, and personalise their accounts in more ways than ever before.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 09:06 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Instagram Plus: Meta launches premium plan in India with exclusive features; check price details

In one line
Meta launches Instagram Plus, a premium subscription in India with exclusive features for ₹299/month.
Key points
Premium subscription launch
Meta introduces Instagram Plus in India as a paid subscription with exclusive features, priced at ₹299 per month.
Exclusive features
Includes Story Spotlight, Super Hearts, multiple story audiences, extended story duration, and customisation options like app icons and bio fonts.
Personalisation tools
Users can personalise their profile with custom app icons, bio fonts, and pin up to six posts to highlight important content.
Pricing comparison
Instagram Plus costs ₹299/month in India, which is more expensive than WhatsApp Plus at ₹79/month.
Gradual rollout
The feature is currently available to a limited number of users and will take time to reach all Instagram users in India.
Key statistics
₹299
Monthly subscription cost in India
₹3,588
Annual subscription cost in India
₹79
WhatsApp Plus monthly cost in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 06 June 2026, 09:06 IST
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