Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Instagram introduces stricter Limited Content mode for teen accounts to block explicit content.
Step-by-step
1
Automatic 13+ content rating
Teens under 18 in India are automatically placed in a 13+ setting, blocking explicit content on their feeds.
2
Meta AI bot restrictions
The in-house Meta AI bot is updated to avoid age-inappropriate responses for underage accounts.
3
Limited Content mode features
New stricter filter removes teens' ability to see, leave, or receive comments under posts and blocks graphic content.
4
Parental control activation
Parents must link their child's account via Family Center and enable Limited Content settings.
5
Blocked content categories
Limited Content mode filters out nudity, self-harm, violence, eating disorders, tobacco, and more.
Key statistics
More than three billion
Instagram's global active user base
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Limited Content feature launched in Instagram.
Published 28 May 2026, 23:42 IST