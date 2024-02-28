Instagram testing 'Friend Map' feature to share live location details with loved ones

As per the latest data, 85 per cent of the Instagram audience are younger than 45 years. With the emergence of Snapchat and TikTok, it has become tough for Instagram to keep people hooked to the app.

It has barely managed to keep the youths entertained with Reels. Now, Instagram has plans to bring a new feature 'Friend Map' and has already begun testing internally among engineers, the company spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch.

Instagram's Friend Map is similar to Snapchat's 'Snap Map'. This feature will allow users to share their real-time location with their friends.

Also, the feature is end-to-end encrypted, as only the people chosen by the user can view the latter's real-time location.

Add to that, the feature allows users to leave a note or message on the map. For instance, the user can ask people to meet or reveal what they are doing at that particular location.