<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/meta-brings-tap-to-pause-feature-for-instagram-reels-3941380">Instagram has begun</a> testing the new photo-sharing app called 'Intants' in select markets.</p><p>Instagram's Instants app is said to be similar to Snapchat’s Disappearing Photos feature. The app is for sharing images with friends and family, and can be used only once.</p><p>Similar to the Stories feature on Instagram and WhatsApp, the images shared on the Instants app get automatically deleted after 24 hours.</p>.Meta brings a standalone WhatsApp Messenger for CarPlay.<p>Another intriguing aspect of the Instants app is that it doesn't allow photo editing. It can be used to share only unfiltered raw photos captured with the native camera app. The photo quality is fully reliant on the phone's camera hardware.</p><p>Also, the same photo shared on the Instants app can be posted to Instagram.</p>.<p>It should be noted that Meta first started testing 'Instants' as an in-app feature of Instagram. But now it is bringing a standalone app. </p><p>Many believe there was no necessity to have a dedicated app, as 'Instants' could have been one of many features, such as Stories, location sharing, and messenger on Instagram.</p><p>It remains to be seen how the users will respond to the 'Instants' app. It is available in select global markets in Europe (Spain, Italy), Asia, including India.</p><p>In a related development, Meta has introduced an Instagram-like username feature to WhatsApp in select countries.</p><p>Select WhatsApp users are getting the new option Username in the 'profile tab' along with existing options- Name, Phone, and About section of the messenger app.</p><p>This new option will allow the user to keep his/her phone number private.</p><p>Further, during the activation of the username, the subscriber will get a username key, and this will protect the phone number from being exposed.</p>.Meta begins to roll out Instagram-like 'Username' option on WhatsApp.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>