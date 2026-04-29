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Instagram testing Snapchat’s Disappearing Photos-like app ‘Instants’

Similar to the Stories feature on Instagram and WhatsApp, the images shared on the Instants app get automatically deleted after 24 hours.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:36 IST
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Instants app's UI.

Instants app's UI.

Credit: Google Play Store

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Published 29 April 2026, 14:36 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsInstagramDH TechMetastoriesApple App StoreGoogle Play Storemobile app

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