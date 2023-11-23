Instagram users can now download Reels worldwide

Instagram earlier in the year in June introduced the download option for Reels on its platform but was limited to the US region.

Now, the company is expanding the new feature on Instagram worldwide. Anybody who is aged above 18 can download reels on Instagram. For teenagers (under 18), the download option is off by default. However, it can be enabled by turning on the download option in the settings.

"Anyone on Instagram can download your reels and share your reels unless you change your reels download settings. New reels you share, after downloading becomes available, will be able to be downloaded. For Instagram users under 18 with public accounts, the default setting for downloading reels will be off, but can be turned on at any time," Instagram says on the revised FAQ page.

However, it should be noted that Instagram Reel creators have the option to make the Reels private and block the download option. If they want their followers to download, they have to mark their Reels as 'public'.