Instagram users can now download Reels worldwide

Instagram earlier in the year in June introduced the download option for Reels on its platform but was limited to the US region.
Now, the company is expanding the new feature on Instagram worldwide. Anybody who is aged above 18 can download reels on Instagram. For teenagers (under 18), the download option is off by default. However, it can be enabled by turning on the download option in the settings.
"Anyone on Instagram can download your reels and share your reels unless you change your reels download settings. New reels you share, after downloading becomes available, will be able to be downloaded. For Instagram users under 18 with public accounts, the default setting for downloading reels will be off, but can be turned on at any time," Instagram says on the revised FAQ page.
However, it should be noted that Instagram Reel creators have the option to make the Reels private and block the download option. If they want their followers to download, they have to mark their Reels as 'public'.
Here's how to mark Reels public so users can download your content:
Step 1: Start by recording and editing your reel, then tap Next in the bottom right.
Step 2: Tap More options at the bottom.
Step 3: Scroll down and tap Advanced Settings.
Step 4: Scroll down to Allow people to download your reels and tap switch off or switch on to turn the setting on or off.
Step 5: Select whether you want to turn on or off downloading for all reels or only for the reel you're uploading.
Step 6: Tap back in the top left to go back, then tap Share at the bottom.
Here's how to download Instagram Reels on your phone:
Step 1; Find the Reel you want to download
Step 2: Click the Share button in the right menu
Step 3: Select Download at the bottom
Step 4: The Reel will download to your camera roll
It should be noted that the downloaded Reel content will come with an Instagram watermark, creators' username, and audio attribution
