Instagram’s uneasy rise as a news site

On a recent Wednesday in New York City, Mosheh Oinounou, a former producer for CBS, Bloomberg News and Fox News, swiped through Instagram. He had started his morning reading major newspapers and more than a dozen newsletters. Then he spent much of the day turning many of the articles into posts on his Instagram account, under the handle Mo News.

A Wall Street Journal story on aeging Americans was relayed through a picture of a cake declaring, “Record Number of Americans Will Turn 65 This Year: Wealthy, Active, And Single.”

At times, Oinounou, an affable 41-year-old, has also appeared on camera with the co-host of his daily news podcast to explain the significance of how Republican presidential candidates were polling and why President Joe Biden was a write-in candidate in New Hampshire.

The content has earned Mo News 4,36,000 Instagram followers, turning what had been a pandemic side project into an enterprise with three full-time employees and a bigger spotlight. In December, the State Department offered Mo News an interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Oinounou said the agency had told him, “We understand how people are getting their news.”

“People are very critical and cynical about information they’re getting from traditional outlets,” Oinounou said in an interview. “It resonates where this guy on Instagram is breaking down the news.”

Oinounou is part of a crop of personalities who have figured out how to package information and deliver it on Instagram, increasingly turning the social platform into a force in news. Many millennials and Gen X-ers, in an echo of how older generations used Facebook, have grown more comfortable reading news on Instagram and reposting posts and videos for friends on Instagram Stories, which disappear after 24 hours.

Traditional news organizations, including The New York Times, have large Instagram feeds where they share reporting, but these news accounts hold a different appeal and have become more visible in recent years.

They curate content such as old-school blogs and talk to the camera like TikTok and YouTube influencers. They source headlines from many major outlets while adding their own analysis. They talk with followers in comments and via direct messages, using the feedback and questions to shape additional posts. Many promise to be nonpartisan.

“For many people, they have the chefs that they trust, the doctors they trust and then there’s a category of news and information they trust,” said Jessica Yellin, a former chief White House correspondent for CNN. Yellin, who has more than 6,50,000 followers on her news Instagram account and a media brand called News Not Noise, calls herself an “info-encer.”

All of this makes Instagram, which is owned by Meta, an increasingly important news outlet in this year’s US presidential election. As of last year, 16 per cent of US adults regularly got news on Instagram, outpacing TikTok, X and Reddit, and up from 8 per cent in 2018, according to Pew Research. More than half of that group were women.