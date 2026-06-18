International Yoga Day 2026: Apple Watch users to get special reward, Fitness+ programme

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Apple introduces a limited-edition Yoga Day reward for Apple Watch users alongside a special Fitness+ session.
Key points
• Limited-edition Yoga badge
Apple Watch users can earn a special badge by completing a yoga workout of at least 10 minutes using the Yoga app.
• Animated yoga stickers
Users receive a set of animated yoga stickers for the Messages app after completing the Yoga challenge.
• Fitness+ special session
Fitness+ subscribers gain access to a dedicated 'Morning Yoga with Jessica' session for International Yoga Day.
• India subscription pricing
In India, Apple Fitness+ is available for Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year.
Key statistics
Rs 149
Fitness+ monthly subscription cost in India
Rs 999
Fitness+ annual subscription cost in India
10 minutes
Minimum workout duration for badge
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International Day of Yoga limited-edition award for Apple Watch users.
Special 'Morning Yoga with Jessica' session to be screen on International Yoga Day, June 21, 2026.
Published 18 June 2026, 20:47 IST