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Hometechnology

International Yoga Day 2026: Apple Watch users to get special reward, Fitness+ programme

Apple Watch owners must record a yoga workout of at least 10 minutes or more to become eligible to earn the in-app special badge.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 20:47 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

International Yoga Day: Apple Watch users to get special reward, Fitness+ programme

In one line
Apple introduces a limited-edition Yoga Day reward for Apple Watch users alongside a special Fitness+ session.
Key points
Limited-edition Yoga badge
Apple Watch users can earn a special badge by completing a yoga workout of at least 10 minutes using the Yoga app.
Animated yoga stickers
Users receive a set of animated yoga stickers for the Messages app after completing the Yoga challenge.
Fitness+ special session
Fitness+ subscribers gain access to a dedicated 'Morning Yoga with Jessica' session for International Yoga Day.
India subscription pricing
In India, Apple Fitness+ is available for Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year.
Key statistics
Rs 149
Fitness+ monthly subscription cost in India
Rs 999
Fitness+ annual subscription cost in India
10 minutes
Minimum workout duration for badge
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
International Day of Yoga limited-edition award for Apple Watch users.

International Day of Yoga limited-edition award for Apple Watch users.

Credit: Apple

Special 'Morning Yoga with Jessica' session to be screen on International Yoga Day, June 21, 2026.

Special 'Morning Yoga with Jessica' session to be screen on International Yoga Day, June 21, 2026.

Credit: Apple

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Published 18 June 2026, 20:47 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechApple WatchYogasmart watchInternational Yoga Day

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