Search engine giant Google has announced it will host the annual developer conference on May 14.

Like all previous years, Google plans to unveil new products and features related to Android, Maps, Search, Lens, improvements to the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) bot Gemini, a new generation Pixel A series phone and more at the upcoming I/O 2024 event.

I/O 2024: Here's what to expect at Google's developer conference

Android 15

Google has already released the Android 15 preview version to registered developers. But, there is not much information on what new features are coming with the new major OS update.

Now, the latest reports indicate Android 15, internally known as Vanilla Ice Cream may introduce a new feature to Find My Device that would allow owners to detect misplaced/lost phones even if it is switched off.

This feature is similar to Apple's Find My feature (on iPhone 11 and newer models). Active iPhones are capable of picking low signals from inactive devices around them. If the latter is deemed lost (via Find My app), the active iPhone network sends the fully encrypted location details of the lost iPhone to the rightful owner's Find My app. It's all anonymous and encrypted to protect everyone's privacy, Apple says.