Search engine giant Google has announced it will host the annual developer conference on May 14.
Like all previous years, Google plans to unveil new products and features related to Android, Maps, Search, Lens, improvements to the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) bot Gemini, a new generation Pixel A series phone and more at the upcoming I/O 2024 event.
I/O 2024: Here's what to expect at Google's developer conference
Android 15
Google has already released the Android 15 preview version to registered developers. But, there is not much information on what new features are coming with the new major OS update.
Now, the latest reports indicate Android 15, internally known as Vanilla Ice Cream may introduce a new feature to Find My Device that would allow owners to detect misplaced/lost phones even if it is switched off.
This feature is similar to Apple's Find My feature (on iPhone 11 and newer models). Active iPhones are capable of picking low signals from inactive devices around them. If the latter is deemed lost (via Find My app), the active iPhone network sends the fully encrypted location details of the lost iPhone to the rightful owner's Find My app. It's all anonymous and encrypted to protect everyone's privacy, Apple says.
Google's upcoming feature is also expected to work on similar technology. Google will bank on the three billion plus active devices' network around the world to locate lost Android phones.
Android 15 will also bring a 'Notification Cooldown'. When turned on, the phone will lower the volume, if there are successive notifications from the same app.
Android 15 logo.
Picture Credit: Google
It also comes with a 'Sensitive notification' feature wherein the phone will prevent malicious apps from reading One-Time-Password (OTP) on messages.
Also, Google is expected to bring the satellite connectivity feature with Android 15 to select Android phones. This will come in handy when the user loses his way in the wilderness during trekking and has no access to a cellular signal. With satellite connectivity, he/she can send messages with location details to friends or any authorised rescue agency to get help as soon as possible.
Improvements to Gen AI Gemini
Google is expected to introduce improvements to the Gemini large language model to ensure the results are genuine and most importantly reduce hallucination (giving made-up information).
Last month, the search engine giant got panned over inaccurate results by the Gemini AI image generator. For instance, when users asked Gemini to produce Viking soldiers' photos, it churned out irrelevant images of people of mixed ethnicities in Viking gear.
Google Gemini 1.0 Large Language Model.
Credit: Google Photo
Google has paused the Gemini AI image generator until further notice. Also, with general elections slated in India in the next three months, it has restricted the Gemini bot from responding to queries related to general elections, political parties and their candidates.
Google services such as Maps, Gmail, Lens and others will also get Gemini-powered features to improve the user experience.
In the Workspaces subscription, Google will bring improvements to the Gemma AI bot to improve the productivity of the clients.
Pixel 8a
Google is expected to launch the successor of Pixel 7a(review). It is said to come with big upgrades in terms of build quality and processor.
It is likely to feature a premium metal-based frame around the display with a glass back. Also, it is expected to come with an IP67 rating, meaning it can survive a dip in a water body for up to a depth of one metre (around 3.2 feet) for close to 30 minutes.
Google Pixel 8 series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It is said to feature a 6.1-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, a dual-camera module--64MP main sensor and 13MP ultrawide angle sensor--with LED flash on the back, a 13MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh mAh battery.'
Google is said to offer the device in two storage variants-- 128GB and 256GB. In India, Pixel 8a is expected to be available exclusively on Flipkart.
