I/O 2024: Key takeaways of Google developers' conclave

Search engine giant Google on Tuesday (May 14) introduced the improved versions of its generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Gemini Large Language Models (LLMs)— Nano, Pro and Advanced with multimodal capabilities, all-new gen AI media generator tools and more.

The event was all about AI and Google laid out its plans on how it will improve the user experience on all its applications and services.

Here are key takeaways of Google's annual I/O developers conclave event:

AI-infused Google Search

As rumoured, the company is going ahead with deeper integration of Gemini into Google Search. The new updated apps for phones and desktops will be able to deliver search results beyond the list of blue-hued website urls for detailed information on a topic.

Called AI Overview, it will be capable of offering short summaries for easy understanding. Users can adjust the AI Overview to simplify the language or break it down in more detail.

Also, with deeper integration of Gemini, search app can understand and respond long and complex queries with multi-step reasoning.