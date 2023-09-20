iOS 17: Top 17 key features you should know about latest iPhone OS update

Apple earlier this week rolled out the new iOS 17 to all eligible iPhones around the world.

The new update comes with a boatload of features and personalisation options to enhance the user experience on iPhones.

Here are 17 key features you should know about the latest iOS 17 update:

1) More customisation to the Phone app with Name Drop: With the Phone app, iPhone users can personalise contact cards with vibrant photos and names with eye-catching typography and font colours. As you can see in the screenshot below, the photos on the calling screen look so cool and it actually offers a good positive vibe before picking up the call.