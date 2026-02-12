Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

iOS 26.3 update released: Apple patches critical security flaws and bugs

It fixes a loophole in the iOS user interface that allowed a person with physical access to an iPhone to view sensitive content without the passcode.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 07:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iOS 26.3 update.

iOS 26.3 update.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 07:12 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechsecurityiOSiOS Update

Follow us on :

Follow Us