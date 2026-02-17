<p>Last month, reports emerged that Apple is laying ground work to bring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/upi-compliant-apple-pay-to-launch-in-india-by-this-year-end-report-3870768">Apple Pay to India</a> later this year.</p><p>Now, the keen-eyed folks at MacRumors, while digging through the recently released iOS 26.4 beta, have <a href="https://x.com/aaronp613/status/2023474559505281060">stumbled upon</a> a treasure trove of information on new features, including Apple Pay.</p><p>In the iOS 26.4 source code, they found a lot of en_IN (English-India) localisations, including Apple Pay. This credible piece of information is directly sourced from Apple's official iPhone software and is enough to believe Apple Pay is almost confirmed to make its long-awaited debut in the subcontinent soon.</p>.Google offers sneak peek at Pixel 10a ahead of launch; what to expect.<p>Earlier reports indicated Apple has plans to roll out certain features of Apple Pay in phases and possibly complete by the end of 2026.</p><p>Like in the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) race, the Cupertino-based company is arriving late to the party.</p>.<p>Apple has just begun talks with partner banks, credit card issuers, the Reserve Bank of India, NPCI and other regulatory agencies to bring Apple Pay.</p><p>There are a lot of complications for Apple to complete the regulatory process. It has to negotiate with platform partners such as MasterCard, Visa, and Rupay on fees for purchase using Credit Cards on Apple devices.</p><p>Also, Apple has to get the nod from NCPI, provided they comply with local storage of transaction details in India, and only then, they get permission to integrate UPI with Apple Pay.</p><p>Given how complicated the process is for Apple to get regulatory nod, many believed that a full-fledged Apple Pay would launch only in the fourth quarter of 2026. </p><p>But, now that Apple Pay is making its way to iOS 26.4 beta, it looks like Apple has managed to clear all the hurdles, and may possibly release it this summer, most probably before the end of April.</p>.Google confirms to bring AirDrop-like QuickShare feature for all non-Pixel Android .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>