iOS 26.4 update: Apple adds more Live Translation language support, fixes bugs, boosts security

<p>Last week, Apple rolled out an important security update iOS 26.3.1(a). Now, the company has released another major update iOS 26.4 for all eligible iPhones globally. </p><p>The iOS 26.4 is a very big update. It brings new features and whole lot of bug fixes to improve the user experience on the iPhone.</p><p>It brings improvements in Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation feature in Messages app. It will be able to translate incoming texts, including group messages, and sends a response in the user’s preferred language so it arrives already translated.</p>.Apple acquires MotionVFX, plans for Final Cut Pro integration unclear.<p>The Apple Music app adds a new Concerts tab that helps users discover nearby shows by artists in their library and recommends new artists based on what they listen to.</p><p>Also, Shazam gets the Offline Music Recognition feature. This can be found in Control Centre. It can identify songs without an internet connection and delivers results automatically when the iPhone is back online.</p><p>The update also brings the Ambient Music widget for Sleep, Chill, Productivity and Wellbeing. It brings curated playlists to the Home Screen.</p><p>In the Accessibility features, users get the option to reduce the bright effects setting. This way, users can minimise bright flashes when tapping elements such as on-screen buttons. </p><p>The new update ensures the subtitle and caption settings are available from the captions icon while viewing media. This makes them easier to find, customise and preview. The new Reduce Motion setting option will reduce the animations of Liquid Glass for users sensitive to onscreen motion.</p>.<p>This update also brings support for the newly launched AirPods Max 2 for iPhones.</p><p>In the keyboard, the update brings 8 new emoji, including an orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer and distorted face are available in the emoji keyboard</p><p>The Freeform app gains advanced image creation and editing tools, and a premium content library, joining Apple Creator Studio</p><p>Users will be able mark reminders as urgent from the Quick Toolbar or by touching and holding, and filter for urgent reminders in the Smart Lists feature.</p><p>The update also brings Purchase Sharing feature that lets adult members in Family Sharing groups use their own payment method when making purchases, without relying on the family organıser. </p><p>The iOS 26.4 also improves the keyboard accuracy when typing quickly.</p><p>The update fixes critical security issue in iPhone that allowed attacker in a privileged network position to intercept network traffic and steal personal information. </p><p>The iOS 26.4 also addresses a security loophole in the anti-theft feature that allowed an attacker with physical access to an iOS device with Stolen Device Protection enabled, to access biometrics-gated Protected Apps with the passcode. </p><p>Also, the update improves the security of iPhone, which made apps crash when playing malware-laced audio files. It also fixes issues in phone dealer app, clipboard app, iCloud, Device Link, GPS apps and other features that allowed an threat actor to target phones with denial of service attacks and be able to steal sensitive information from the device.</p><p><strong>List of iPhones eligible for iOS 26.4 update:</strong></p><p>iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (2nd gen).</p><p>Similar to iPhones, Apple has rolled out iPadOS 26.4 with same new features and security bug fixes for iPads. </p><p><strong>List of Apple iPads eligible for iPadOS 26.4 update:</strong></p><p>iPad Pro (M4), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation and newer versions), iPad Pro 11‑inch (1st generation and newer versions), iPad Air (M4), iPad Air (M3), iPad Air (M2), iPad Air (3rd generation and newer versions), iPad (A16), iPad (8th generation and newer versions), iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad mini (5th generation and newer versions).</p><p><strong>Here's how to install iOS 26.4/iPadOS 26.4 on iPhones and iPads:</strong></p><p>As noted earlier, the update is very big, and users are advised to rely on Wi-Fi to download it. And, ensure the device has a little over 50 per cent battery life before starting the installation process.</p><p><strong>Via OTA (Over-The-Air)</strong></p><p>Prerequisite: Users who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device has more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS/iPadOS update.</p><p>Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update</p><p><strong>Via manual installation through Apple iTunes</strong></p><p>Prerequisite: Back up your iPhone/iPad to iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, go to About, then check for Updates, or visit iTunes.com.</p><p>Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.</p><p>Step 2: Insert your iPhone/iPad if it isn't already.</p><p>Step 3: Tap on the iPhone/ iPad in the top left navigation.</p><p>Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device, and alternatively, you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.</p><p>Step 5: An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the pop-up menu and agree to the terms and conditions.</p><p>Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.</p>.Google to bring improved SIM lock protection feature with Android 17 update.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>