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iOS 26.4 update: Apple adds more Live Translation language support, fixes bugs, boosts security

The iOS 26.4 is a very big update. It brings new features and whole lot of bug fixes to improve the user experience on the iPhone.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 20:24 IST
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Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Published 24 March 2026, 20:24 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechsecurityiPhoneiOSiPadOSiPaduser privacyiOS UpdateiOS appsHow tomobile user privacy

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