iPhone 18 Pro may come with satellite connectivity for everyday use

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
iPhone 18 Pro may feature seamless satellite connectivity for everyday use via Apple's C2 modem.
Key points
• Current satellite limits
Apple's existing satellite connectivity is restricted to emergency SOS via text-based communication, requiring manual activation and clear sky access.
• C2 modem upgrade
The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to include Apple's proprietary C2 modem, enabling automatic satellite connectivity when cellular or Wi-Fi signals are weak.
• 5G NR-NTN integration
The C2 modem will support 5G NR-NTN technology, merging satellite connectivity with 5G cellular networks for improved reliability.
• Potential subscription model
It remains unclear whether the expanded satellite services will require a separate premium subscription or additional fees.
• Life-saving potential
Automatic satellite connectivity could save lives in emergencies, such as accidents in remote areas where users cannot move to find signals.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 27 May 2026, 15:12 IST