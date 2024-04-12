iPhone suggesting Palestine flag emoji when you type Jerusalem? Here's why

For decades, Israel and Palestine have been in a long conflict over the rightful claim over Jerusalem and surrounding areas. Now, amidst the ongoing geopolitical crisis at Gaza, a keyboard bug on the iPhone has caused heated debate on social media platforms.

In select regions, when an iPhone user types Jerusalem, the emoji predictor on Apple's native keyboard suggests the Palestine flag.

Popular British television anchor, Rachel Riley took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issue to Apple and company CEO Tim Cook. Riley pointed the issue started when she updated to the latest iOS 17.4.1.

The controversy generated a lot of heated debate on social media platforms and many accused Apple of anti-semitism.