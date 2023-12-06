iPhone users now can share original quality videos, images on WhatsApp

Though WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app in the world, there are still some teething issues with regard sharing multimedia content.

WhatsApp compresses photo and video files, and this used to affect the quality of the content. Later, it introduced HD option for photos, but there was still limitations on videos.

Now, with the latest update v23.24.79, WhatsApp is allowing users to share original quality photos and videos on its messenger app.

Here's how to share original quality videos and images on WhatsApp:

Step 1: While sending a multimedia content on WhatsApp, Tap '+' in the chat >> select Document >> Choose Photo or Video and just tap the send button (arrow icon)

However, the file size limit per message is still 2GB. Also, for now, the new feature is only available on iOS WhatsApp version.

WhatsApp is expected to bring the original quality image and video sharing feature to Android soon, probably in a week.