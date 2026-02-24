Menu
iQOO 15R with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC launched in India

iQOO 15R also boasts of 6.5K IceCore VC Cooling Chamber for stable performance and runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6.0.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 11:20 IST
iQOO 15R series.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO at iQOO 15R launch in Bengaluru, on Tuesday (February 24), 2026.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

With the iQOO 15R, we are focused on redefining how flagship performance is experienced in everyday scenarios, especially for young professionals. By integrating the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with our biggest battery yet, we’ve built a device that delivers consistent, sustained performance throughout the day. At the same time, our Perfect Fit approach ensures that this power comes in a form factor designed for comfortable one-hand use and extended hours without fatigue. The iQOO 15R reflects our commitment to meaningfully bringing true flagship capability into a design that fits effortlessly into users’ daily lives
Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 24 February 2026, 11:20 IST
