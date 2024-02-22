iQOO Neo9 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched in India

Emerging smartphone maker iQOO on Thursday (February 22) unveiled the new premium phone Neo9 Pro series in India.

The company also offers Fiery Red model with AG Glass coating. It has a visually appealing white-red dual-tone design. There is also another variant- conqueror black, which comes with a premium vegan leather cover.

On the front, it sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1260p) AMOLED LTPO display, supports up to 144Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits of peak brightness and pixel density of 452 ppi (pixels per inch).

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, an infrared sensor, type-C port and comes with IP54 certification, which means the device can survive accidental water splashes.

Inside, iQOO has incorporated Qualcomm's reliable 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is paired with SuperComputing Chip Q1. The latter is capable of intelligently boost and accelerating the device's performance during heavy-duty tasks. It also features an Adreno 730 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 256GB (UFS 4.0) storage, and a 5,160mAh battery 120W fast-charging capability.