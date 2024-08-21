iQOO unveils Z9s, Z9s Pro with TWS 1e earbuds in India

Emerging smartphone maker iQOO launched the new line of Z9s series phones along with the company's first earbuds TWS 1e series in India.

The Z9s series comes in two variants-- a regular Z9s and a top-end Z9s Pro.

The iQOO Z9s features a 6.77-inch full HD (2392 x 1080p) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness.

It houses 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7300 with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS2.2) storage and a 5,500mAh battery with 44W charger support.