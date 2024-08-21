iQOO unveils Z9s, Z9s Pro with TWS 1e earbuds in India

Emerging smartphone maker iQOO launched the new line of Z9s series phones along with the company's first earbuds TWS 1e series in India.
The Z9s series comes in two variants-- a regular Z9s and a top-end Z9s Pro.
The iQOO Z9s features a 6.77-inch full HD (2392 x 1080p) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness.
It houses 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7300 with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS2.2) storage and a 5,500mAh battery with 44W charger support.
iQOO Z9s series.
Photo Credit: iQOO India
It also features a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX 882 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with Aura LED flash.
The premium iQOO Z9s Pro features a 6.77-inch full HD (2392 x 1080p) AMOLED screen with 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.
It comes packed with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 720 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS2.2) storage and a 5,500mAh battery with 80W charger support.
The iQOO Z9s Pro houses a dual-camera module-- 50MP (with Sony IMX 882 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation)+ 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with Aura LED flash on the back.
iQOO Z9s Pro series.
Photo Credit: iQOO India
Both the devices run Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 and come with a 16MP (f/2.45) front camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, IP64 dust-and-water-splash resistant rating, stereo speaker, dual-SIM slots (nano+nano) and type-C port.
iQOO Z9s comes in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 19,999, Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. It will be available in two colours onyx green and titanium matte.
iQOO Z9s Pro comes in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 24,999, Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. It will be available in two colours luxe marble and flamboyant orange.
iQOO's first-ever earbuds TWS 1e come with an 11mm high-resolution speaker driver. It is fine-tuned by Golden Ear Acoustics tech and supports DeepX 3.0 Stereo Sound Effects, to deliver a good listening experience.
It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 and supports smart features such as Google Fast Pair, Google Assistant, Wearing Detection, Find My Earphones, and convenient play/pause touch controls for music, calls, and noise cancellation further increasing the utility of the iQOO TWS 1e.
iQOO TWS 1e earbuds.
Photo Credit: iQOO India
The iQOO TWS 1e supports an intelligent Active Noise Cancellation feature. It can reduce up to 30dB by using a combination of AI for clear calls. This effectively counters external noise, providing much-needed tranquillity and significantly enhancing voice clarity during calls.
The earbuds come with IP52 water-splash-resistant rating. With a full charge, it can last for 42 hours. It also supports fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can deliver up to three hours of playtime. It comes in one colour flame yellow for Rs 1,899.
