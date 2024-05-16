iQOO Z9x with dual-camera launched in India

iQOO on Thursday (May 16) unveiled the new mid-range Z9X series smartphone in India.
The new iQOO Z9x sports a 6.72-inch full HD+ (2408×1080p) display and supports 120Hz screen refresh rate, and up to 1000 nits peak brightness.
It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, type-c port, hybrid dual-SIM slots (primary nano SIM + secondary nano SIM or microSD card), dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. And, it comes with IP64 dust-and-water splash-protection rating.
Inside, the new iQOO houses 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 octa-core processor, Adreno 710 GPU, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 (confirmed to get two Android OS updates and three years of software security support) and a 6,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge charger.
iQOO Z9x boasts dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with f/1.8 aperture) with 2MP depth sensor(f/2.4) with LED flash.
On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.05) camera. The top-end model with 8GB RAM supports 4K video recording.
iQOO is offering the Z9x in three variants-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. It will be available in two colours-- storm grey and tornado green.
iQOO Z9x vs competition
The new Z9x is up against the Redmi 12 (review), Motorola Moto G64, Samsung Galaxy M15 and Realme Narzo 70x series, among others.
Published 16 May 2024, 10:56 IST