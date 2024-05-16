iQOO Z9x with dual-camera launched in India

iQOO on Thursday (May 16) unveiled the new mid-range Z9X series smartphone in India.

The new iQOO Z9x sports a 6.72-inch full HD+ (2408×1080p) display and supports 120Hz screen refresh rate, and up to 1000 nits peak brightness.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, type-c port, hybrid dual-SIM slots (primary nano SIM + secondary nano SIM or microSD card), dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. And, it comes with IP64 dust-and-water splash-protection rating.

Inside, the new iQOO houses 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 octa-core processor, Adreno 710 GPU, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 (confirmed to get two Android OS updates and three years of software security support) and a 6,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge charger.