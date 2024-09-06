It's Glowtime: What to expect at Apple hardware event

In late August, Apple announed that it would host a hardware event on September 9. With just a few days left before the programme, people are eager to know what the Cupertino-based company has in store for them.
The Apple event titled-- It's Glowtime-- is scheduled to kick off on Monday (September 9) at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST), at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater, which is right in the middle of Apple Park HQ.
It is an in-person programme and will be attended by media from across the world. The company has also made arrangements to stream the event live on its official Apple website and YouTube channel.
Here's what to expect at Apple event this Monday:
Historically, Apple always introduces a new line of iPhones along with Watches in September. This time too, the company in all likelihood, will bring new handsets and smart wearables.
Apple is said to launch a new iPhone 16 series. It is expected to come in four variants— iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. There will be big upgrades in both design and internal hardware.
An iPhone X is seen on a large video screen in the new Apple Visitor Center in Cupertino, California, US on November 17, 2017.
Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The regular iPhone 16 is said to come with a 6.1-inch screen and the 16 Plus will be offered in a 6.7-inch size. The outer cover case will be made of aerospace-grade aluminium.
The most notable change expected in the new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is that they will feature a vertically aligned camera, compared to the diagonally placed cameras we see in the predecessor. It is expected to be similar to iPhone X series (shown above).
They will feature improved camera sensors to capture better photos in all light conditions. Also, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is expected to feature Apple A18 silicon.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The big changes are reserved for Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro and the 16 Pro Max will be available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively. The predecessors, the 15 Pro series come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively.
With a big display comes a bigger battery to ensure that it would be able to run for a whole day under extreme usage.
The Pro models too, will have a big upgrade in terms of camera hardware. They will have bigger camera sensors and will be aptly supported by advanced computational photography tools to get that perfect photo and video.
And, the new 16 Pro models will be powered by an Apple A18 Pro chipset.
All four iPhone 16 series models will support the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature of Apple Intelligence.
It is believed that the colourful teaser 'It's Glowtime' is a representation of the all-new Siri, which Apple Intelligence will power. It will have new launch animation that makes the display at the edge of the front panel glow as Siri speaks to the user. Already, the iOS 18 beta has shown a glimpse of its capability. Its voice will be more human-like with emotions and tone.
Apple September 2024 event teaser.
Credit: Apple
In addition to voice and text responses, Apple Intelligence, which comes integrated with Image Playground will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts.
In India, Siri will be even more user-friendly, as it will finally be able to support nine Indian languages including Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, and Tamil.
Apple Intelligence feature will be coming up with new iOS/iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia updates later this year,
Photo Credit: Apple
Besides Siri, Apple Intelligence will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Notes, Keynotes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all Apple devices.
Also, Apple will offer the option to integrate Siri and other Apple Intelligence-supported apps to integrate with OpenAI's ChatGPT-4o, to offer an enhanced user experience.
Apple Watch Series 10
Besides the new iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to showcase the new Watch 10 series. It is expected to come in at least two sizes 41mm and 45mm with a bigger display and battery, in addition to advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities.
Apple Watch Series 9.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple Watch Ultra 3
It is also expected to come with more durable build material so that it can perform in extreme weather conditions. And, with the new WatchOS 10, it will be able to offer even better insights into the body's fitness and heart health status.
Apple AirPods 3.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple AirPods (Gen 4) series
Apple is also expected to unveil a new generation of Apple AirPods. The big improvement is that the company, for the first time ever, will bring Active Noise Cancellation to the non-Pro AirPods.
One More Thing...
There is a rumour going around in the tech circuit that Apple may introduce the much-awaited iPad mini. The last iPad mini was launched way back in 2021. It's been three years, and many believe the company may finally bring the successor this Monday.
The iPad mini 6th gen.
Credit: Apple
If it does not make an appearance on September 9, the new iPad mini will most likely be announced next month along with new Mac computers.
