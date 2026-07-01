July 2026: Top smartphones launching this month

<p>In June 2026, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, and others introduced the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/redmi-turbo-5-xiaomi-launches-dimensity-8500-ultra-powered-android-phone-in-india-4040979">Redmi Turbo </a>5, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-n6-with-8000mah-battery-mediatek-dimensity-6360-apex-launched-in-india-4057125">OnePlus N6</a> series, Edge 70 Pro+, Galaxy A27, and more in India.</p><p>This month, Oppo, Nothing Inc, Samsung and others are expected to introduce new phones in a wide range of price bands in the subcontinent.</p>.<p>Oppo is slated to launch the all-new premium mid-range Reno16 series in India this week on July 2.</p><p>It is expected to come with three variants-- a budget Reno16C, a standard Reno16, and a top-end Reno16 Pro.</p><p>The regular Oppo Reno16 is expected to come with a 6.32-inch 1.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, triple 50MP cameras with LED flash on the back, a 50MP front camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability.</p><p>The Reno16C is likely to feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, triple camera module--main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 50MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back, a 50MP front camera and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.</p><p>The premium Reno16 Pro will feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an IP69 water-and-dust-resistant rating, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256B storage, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset and a big 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.</p><p>It is said to flaunt a triple-camera module- main 200MP with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto (with 3X zoom) with LED flash on the back. And a 50MP front camera.</p><p>All three Oppo phones are expected to come with advanced generative Artificial Intelligence features.</p><p>Premium models will support AI Snap Key, AI Mind Pilot, which brings together Gemini, Perplexity, and ChatGPT in a single interface, AI Mind Space for intelligent memory management, AI Bill Manager, AI Menu Translation, AI Voice Translation, AI Live Translator, AI Recording Sticker, and AI Scan. All the AI features will boast privacy-security technology, Private Computing Cloud that ensures the conversation between the AI and user remains private at all times.</p>.One UI 9.0: Samsung to expand Android 17 beta testing to more older devices soon.<p>The new Android-powered Phone 4(b) is touted to be a mid-range handset and is scheduled to make its debut in India on July 7.</p><p>As per the teaser, it is likely to come with a polycarbonate-based cover panel. Also, feature a vertically aligned LED flash similar to the Phone 4(a) series.</p><p>It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset.</p><p>The device is also said to feature dual-camera with 50MP main sensor on the back, a 32MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage options.</p><p>The Phone 4(b) will run Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 series UI. Besides blue, it is likely to be available in black and white colour options.</p>.Nothing Phone (4a) Review: Reliable performer with cool unique design.<p>Samsung is rumoured to bring three foldable phones-- one Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip8 by the end of this month.</p><p>The regular Galaxy Z Fold8 is said to come with a wide-display body like a mini notebook diary. Apple is said to offer the upcoming iPhone Fold in this very same design. It will be really easy to handle and operate the phone single-handedly.</p><p>Also, the aspect ratio, understood to be 4:3, will be perfect to view content on both the cover and the wide display, like on a mini tablet. Also, given the space left for the back camera, we can expect big camera sensors. But it is likely to have two sensors and an LED flash.</p><p>It is believed that Samsung will call the new wide-body flagship the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the narrow model as the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which will retain the Galaxy Z Fold7's design elements. It is said to come with a bigger battery with around 5,000mAh capacity, whereas the wide-body model may feature a 4,800mAh cell.</p><p>Also, the Z Fold8 is expected to have a triple camera module. Both the foldable phones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.</p><p>Also, the third Galaxy Z Flip8 will not have any changes and will continue the clamshell structure we see in the 2025 series model. And it may come with new 2nm class Exynos chipset.</p><p>All the three new flagship Samsung phones will run Android 17-based One Ui 9 out of the box.</p>.Samsung unveils Galaxy A27 with triple cameras.<p>Speculations are rife that the Lenovo-owned Motorola may bring the flip phone series to India by the end of this month.</p><p>The regular Razr 70 will come with a classic clamshell design language.</p><p>Inside, it will feature a 6.96-inch FlexView full HD+ (1080×2640p) pOLED LTPO display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, and offer up to 3000 nits peak brightness.</p><p>On the exterior side, it features a compact 3.63-inch QuickView pOLED (1056×1066p) LTPS screen with 90Hz refresh rate, offer up to 1700 nits peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield, IP48 water splash-resistant rating, dual-SIM slots (type: nano) a type-C port and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chipset with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB storage, Android 16, dual-camera module--main 50MP ( f/1.7 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with LED flash on the back, 32MP(f/2.4) front camera and a 4,800mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging.</p><p>There is also the Razr 70 Ultra. It has a 7-inch (1224×2992 pixels) FlexView 1.5K pOLED LTPO-based internal display on the front. It supports a dynamic 1-165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, offer up to 5,000 nits peak brightness.</p><p>Outside, it has a compact 4-inch QuickView pOLED LTPO display with 1-165Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection and supports up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.</p><p>It also features a Type-C port, dual-SIM slots, an IP48 water-splash-resistant rating, stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses 3nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU, Android 16 OS, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, dual-camera module--main 50MP (f/1.8 aperture, OIS) + 50MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide camera with LED flash on the back, a 50MP (f/2.0) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging and a 30W wireless charing capability.</p>.Android 17: Key features you should know about Google's new mobile OS.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>