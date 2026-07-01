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Hometechnology

July 2026: Top smartphones launching this month

This month, Oppo, Nothing Inc, Samsung and others are expected to introduce new phones in a wide range of price bands in the subcontinent.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 00:32 IST
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Oppo Reno16 series

Oppo Reno16 series teaser.

Oppo Reno16 series teaser.

Credit: Oppo India

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Nothing Phone 4(b)

Nothing Phone 4(b).

Nothing Phone 4(b).

Credit: Nothing Inc.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Fold8 Ultra, and Flip8

[Representational Image] Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.

[Representational Image] Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Motorola Razr 70 series

Motorola Razr 70 series.

Motorola Razr 70 series.

Credit: Motorola

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Published 01 July 2026, 00:32 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSamsungsmartphonesMotorolaOppoNothing phoneNothingAndroid phoneGalaxy FoldGalaxy FlipNothing IncGalaxy Phones

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