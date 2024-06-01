June 2024: Top smartphones launching in India this month

Last month, Google, Samsung, Vivo, Motorola and other brands launched new smartphones such as Pixel 8a, Galaxy F55, V30e series, Moto G64 and more in India
In June, Vivo, OnePlus, HMD and other brands are expected to unveil new smartphones in a wide range of price bands in India.
The new X Fold 3 series.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The X3 Fold3 Pro series is already launched in China and now, it is finally coming to India on June 6.
It is touted to be the slimmest foldable phone in the market. It measures 11.5 mm in thickness when folded and weighs just 236 gm.
Also, Vivo has used a carbon fibre-based highly durable hinge which is said to be tested under stringent conditions to ensure the device serves the customer for several years. The company tested close and open operations 500,000 times, equivalent to 12 plus years of usage.
It is said that on average, a smartphone user opens at least 100 times a day which equals 36,500 fold operations in a year. And, for 12 years (4,383 days) of usage, a person is understood to perform at least 4,38,300 folds.
It flaunts a 6.53-inch cover display. When opened, it flaunts a massive 8.3-inch wide display and supports 4,500nit peak brightness, the highest for any foldable phone to date.
Inside, the new device is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 4.0) and a 5,700mAh battery. It supports 100W wired charging speed and 50W wireless charging speed.
It also boasts 50MP triple camera phone with a 32MP selfie camera, one each on the cover display and another on the wide screen inside.
OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition.
Credit: OnePlus India
OnePlus is all set to launch a new limited edition OnePlus 12 Glacial White series in India on June 6.
The new limited edition phone sports a OnePlus 12 flaunts snow white back panel. The metallic camera module and mid-frame around the edge, which come with a chromium finish blend beautifully with the rear case.
The rest of the features of the new OnePlus 12 Glacial White remain the same as the original variant launched earlier this year.
The new Xiaomi 14 Civi series.
Credit: Xiaomi India
In May, Xiaomi confirmed to launch the new premium Civi series phone in India on June 12.
It is widely reported that the company will be bringing Civi 14 Pro with a new name Xiaomi 14 Civi. The former was launched first in China in March and now, it is heading to India.
Xiaomi 14 Civi is said to come with a 6.55-inch 1.5K OLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, Android 14-based HyperOS, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W charging speed capability.
Xiaomi phone also boasts a Leica-powered triple-camera module--- main 50MP + 50MP telephoto sensor+ 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash on the back. It comes with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Representative Image
[In Picture: OnePlus Nord CE 4 series.]
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The company in March launched the Nord Core Edition (CE) 4 in India. Now, it has plans to bring the affordable version of Nord CE 4 Lite.
It is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
It said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual-camera module-- 50MP + 2MP sensor-- with LED flash on the back and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling and a 5,000mAh battery.
Representative Image
[In Picture: OnePlus Nord 3]
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus is also expected to launch a premium mid-range phone Nord 4 in India too.
It is said to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core processor and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability.
It is also expected to feature a 50MP dual-camera module with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and LED flash. On the front, it will have a 16MP camera.
HMD Pulse series phones.
Credit: HMD
HMD (Human Mobile Device), the makers of Nokia phones, launched its first-ever self-branded Pulse series handsets in Europe and the US.
Now, HMD plans to offer the Pulse series phones under the new Arrow series.
All three devices- Pulse, Pulse+ and Pulse Pro-- come with the same design language and even most of the features including processor, display and battery capacity are the same, but differ in terms of camera and charging speed.
A notable aspect of the new HMD Pulse series devices is that they come with a removable 5,000mAh battery. This is the company's eco-friendly initiative to allow customers to replace old batteries instead of having to buy a new phone.
Representative Image
[In Picture: Oppo Find X7 Ultra]
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1240x2772p) curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor and is said to be the first phone to boast an IP69 rating. It can withstand high-pressure water splashes and can even survive underwater for up to two meters for close to 30 minutes.
Inside, it is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.
It also boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP camera with a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera--with LED flash on the back. And, a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
