June 2024: Top smartphones launching in India this month

The X3 Fold3 Pro series is already launched in China and now, it is finally coming to India on June 6.

It is touted to be the slimmest foldable phone in the market. It measures 11.5 mm in thickness when folded and weighs just 236 gm.

Also, Vivo has used a carbon fibre-based highly durable hinge which is said to be tested under stringent conditions to ensure the device serves the customer for several years. The company tested close and open operations 500,000 times, equivalent to 12 plus years of usage.

It is said that on average, a smartphone user opens at least 100 times a day which equals 36,500 fold operations in a year. And, for 12 years (4,383 days) of usage, a person is understood to perform at least 4,38,300 folds.

It flaunts a 6.53-inch cover display. When opened, it flaunts a massive 8.3-inch wide display and supports 4,500nit peak brightness, the highest for any foldable phone to date.

Inside, the new device is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 4.0) and a 5,700mAh battery. It supports 100W wired charging speed and 50W wireless charging speed.

It also boasts 50MP triple camera phone with a 32MP selfie camera, one each on the cover display and another on the wide screen inside.