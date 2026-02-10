Menu
Kingston Dual Portable SSD review: Must-have storage accessory

Kingston's new Dual Portable SSD storage is a very handy accessory to own for not just content creators, but also regular users. It can be used to instantly transfer high-resolution videos and photos and clear more space in the phone.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 16:45 IST
Kingston Dual Portable SSD
  • Pros:

    Comes in tiny thumb drive form factors | Supports up to 2TB storage | Super fast read and write speeds

  • Cons:

    Very Expensive

Specifications:

Interface : USB Type-A and USB Type-C | Standard: USB 3.2 Gen 2 | Write speed: Up to 950MB/s | Read speed: Up to 1,050MB/s | NAND Type: 3D | capacity: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Dimensions: 71.85mm (Length) x 21.1mm (breadth) x 8.6mm (thickness) | Weight: 13g | Casing: Metal + Plastic | Operating temperature: 0°C to 60°C | Storage temperature: -20°C to 85°C | Compatible devices: Windows 11, macOS (v. 13.7.6 +), Linux (v. 4.4x +), Chrome OS, Android, iOS/iPadOS (v.13+) | Price: Starts at Rs 15,889 on Amazon

Kingston Dual Portable SSD storage.

Kingston Dual Portable SSD storage.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Kingston Dual Portable SSD storage.

Kingston Dual Portable SSD storage.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Kingston Dual Portable SSD storage.

Kingston Dual Portable SSD storage.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Kingston Dual Portable SSD storage.

Kingston Dual Portable SSD storage.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Kingston Dual Portable SSD storage.

Kingston Dual Portable SSD storage.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Kingston Dual Portable SSD storage connected to an Android phone.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Kingston Dual Portable SSD storage connected to an Android phone.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 10 February 2026, 16:45 IST
