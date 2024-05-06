'Let Loose' programme: Here's what to expect at Apple hardware event

American technology major Apple is all geared up to host the company's first big hardware event of the year this Tuesday (May 7).
Apple is scheduled to kick off the programme with CEO Tim Cook's keynote presentation at 7:00 am PT (7:30 pm IST). Dubbed Let Loose, it is a pre-recorded programme and will be streamed online on its official website and on the YouTube channel.
Let Loose programme: Here's what to expect at Apple event
As you can see in the invitation ( in the cover photo above), there is no prize for guessing what the highlight of the programme is. It's been a little over 18 months since Apple launched the new iPad. Yes, there was no new iPad in 2023. It is widely reported that the company will bring at least two new generation iPad Air and iPad Pro models along with Pencil (3rd gen).
The new iPad Air (6th gen) model will be offered in a regular 10.9-inch screen and a massive 12.9-inch screen, the biggest iPad Air variant to date.
They will feature an LCD-based screen and thin uniform bezels around the edge to deliver an immersive viewing experience.
Inside, the new iPad Air models are expected to come with Apple M2 silicon. Though it is a generation old, compared M3 we see on the latest MacBooks, it can deliver faster and better performance over the iPad Air 5th gen (with M1 chipset).
Also, it is a marketing strategy to use M2 silicon on iPad Air (6th gen), as it will retail one tier below the iPad Pro series.
The upcoming iPad Pro (7th Gen) will come with big upgrades. It is expected to come with an OLED screen, a first for an iPad to date. The motion played on the display will be brighter and sharper.
Also, it will be available in two screen sizes—11-inch and 12.9-inch. It is expected to come with M3 silicon. The latter features state-of-the-art technology called Dynamic Caching, wherein the GPU will be able to allocate the use of local memory in hardware in real-time so only the exact amount of memory needed is used for each task.
Also, Apple is expected to unveil a new Pencil (3rd Gen) with low latency to deliver a smoother writing experience on iPads. Also, it will have buttons to switch between modes such as eraser/pencil/brush stroke or colours.
And, the company is said to launch a new Magic Keyboard for iPads with a new design.
