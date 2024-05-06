'Let Loose' programme: Here's what to expect at Apple hardware event

American technology major Apple is all geared up to host the company's first big hardware event of the year this Tuesday (May 7).

Apple is scheduled to kick off the programme with CEO Tim Cook's keynote presentation at 7:00 am PT (7:30 pm IST). Dubbed Let Loose, it is a pre-recorded programme and will be streamed online on its official website and on the YouTube channel.

Let Loose programme: Here's what to expect at Apple event

As you can see in the invitation ( in the cover photo above), there is no prize for guessing what the highlight of the programme is. It's been a little over 18 months since Apple launched the new iPad. Yes, there was no new iPad in 2023. It is widely reported that the company will bring at least two new generation iPad Air and iPad Pro models along with Pencil (3rd gen).