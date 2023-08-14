LetMeSpy Android Spyware app permanently shuts down after data breach

A popular Android Spyware service provider LetMeSpy has formally announced the closure of the company, as it cannot recover from the data breach in June earlier this year.

On June 21, an unknown threat group took over the popular spy app company website and downloaded all the sensitive private information, and simultaneously wiped clean the server of LetMeSpy. The stolen data includes users' email addresses (used for login to the service), phone call logs, the content of SMS messages, and location data regarding users of devices on which the LetMeSpy application is installed, as well as their contacts.