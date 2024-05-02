LinkedIn introduces three puzzle games on its platform

LinkedIn has introduced three new games on its professional networking platform.
The new gaming titles include-- Pinpoint, Queen and Crosslimb.
The Pinpoint is a word puzzle game. It offers five words and the user has to figure out the right category they all fit into, in the least number of guesses to get points.
On the other hand, Queens is a logic game similar to Sudoku but without numbers. The players are to fill each row, column and coloured region in the grid with 'queen' crowns in a pattern and none should touch each other.
Crossclimb is said to be a combination of trivia and wordplay games. Here, it offers clues to guess the word and has to fit on the grid. Each subsequent word will change by just one letter. Though it may sound simple, Crossclimb requires a lot of brain power to crack it.
Three new games launched on LinkedIn.
Credit: LinkedIn
In March 2024 when news broke that LinkedIn was planning to introduce games, many people on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) panned LinkedIn for going the Facebook way, while others defended the company's new move.
Some said LinkedIn games will be more of a distraction than productive. Taking note of the issue, the company has said that all three games on its platform will allow users to play only once a day. The time restriction is similar to the Wordle (now owned by The International New York Times).
The popular word game churns out only one word a day. It is a huge hit among all age groups. Wordle offers six attempts for players to guess the right five-letter word.
Others have defended new games on LinkedIn as it will increase user engagement and also bring more people to the platform. This will ultimately help LinkedIn sustain its business.
But, only time will tell if new games on LinkedIn will fare among the one billion plus subscribers worldwide.
