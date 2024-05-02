LinkedIn introduces three puzzle games on its platform

LinkedIn has introduced three new games on its professional networking platform.

The new gaming titles include-- Pinpoint, Queen and Crosslimb.

The Pinpoint is a word puzzle game. It offers five words and the user has to figure out the right category they all fit into, in the least number of guesses to get points.

On the other hand, Queens is a logic game similar to Sudoku but without numbers. The players are to fill each row, column and coloured region in the grid with 'queen' crowns in a pattern and none should touch each other.

Crossclimb is said to be a combination of trivia and wordplay games. Here, it offers clues to guess the word and has to fit on the grid. Each subsequent word will change by just one letter. Though it may sound simple, Crossclimb requires a lot of brain power to crack it.