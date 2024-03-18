LinkedIn to introduce gaming on its platform: Report

LinkedIn a platform best known for helping professionals build networks and connect with hiring managers and recruiters, to get dream jobs, is now planning to introduce 'in-app gaming'.
Though it has one billion plus registered members across 200 countries, the Microsoft-owned company has around 310 million active users. Unlike, other social media platforms, LinkedIn lacks fun elements to keep people hooked to its platform which it plans to change with this new addition.
Popular tipster Nima Owji (@nima_owji), on X, showcased screen-shots of upcoming games being tested on the LinkedIn beta app.
Given that Microsoft owns Xbox and produces several world-class gaming titles, it is no surprise that LinkedIn will soon host several games on its platform.
Initially, LinkedIn will offer simple games such as Crossclimb, Inference and Queens.
“We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” the LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed the news to TechCrunch.
What are people saying about LinkedIn planning to introduce games on its platform?
Nima Owji's tweet drew mixed reactions from the public on X. While most panned LinkedIn for going the Facebook way, others defended the company's new move.
People said games on LinkedIn will be more of a distraction than productive.
The whole point of LinkedIn is that is free of such distractions. That would be awful and detrimental to the network's raison d'être.— Aleksandr Tiulkanov (@shadbush) March 17, 2024
LinkedIn is the new Facebook-Instagram (cringe)... so MUCH narcissism and desperate attention seeking in there.— H A (@HA1411599431846) March 17, 2024
Others welcomed the move as games will bring more people to the platform and most importantly help LinkedIn sustain its business.
"This is a good addition. They already sort of do this with polls but gamifying teaching tech knowledge will be fun. (And I say tech because I’m in it. You can do this for any industry," Joshua Kania (@jdkania33), a techie said on X.
