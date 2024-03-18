LinkedIn to introduce gaming on its platform: Report

LinkedIn a platform best known for helping professionals build networks and connect with hiring managers and recruiters, to get dream jobs, is now planning to introduce 'in-app gaming'.

Though it has one billion plus registered members across 200 countries, the Microsoft-owned company has around 310 million active users. Unlike, other social media platforms, LinkedIn lacks fun elements to keep people hooked to its platform which it plans to change with this new addition.

Popular tipster Nima Owji (@nima_owji), on X, showcased screen-shots of upcoming games being tested on the LinkedIn beta app.

Given that Microsoft owns Xbox and produces several world-class gaming titles, it is no surprise that LinkedIn will soon host several games on its platform.

Initially, LinkedIn will offer simple games such as Crossclimb, Inference and Queens.