Lok Sabha 2024: YouTube doubles down on steps to curb election-related misleading info on its platform

In March, Google-owned YouTube promised to take steps to tackle the menace of misinformation and deepfakes.

With less than two weeks left before the general elections in India, YouTube on Monday (April 9) showcased how it is offering genuine information and also how it is curbing the spread of fake news on its platform.

YouTube is collaborating with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to offer authoritative information on election-related information.

When citizens look for 'how to register to vote' and 'how to vote', YouTube will display and point viewers to videos created by ECI and other government-run agencies.