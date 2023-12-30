LOL or ROFL: Top ten most used emojis in 2023

This year has made us laugh, it has made us cry, most of all it has made us experience things that words cannot explain. But who needs words when celebrities of the internet aka emojis have taken it upon themselves to help us speak our hearts out in the least offensive way!

While all the emojis have their own share of importance, an emoji expert shared the ten most popular emojis in 2023, as per a report in the New York Post.

Keith Broni editor-in-chief of the reference site Emojipedia called the top emojis “overwhelmingly upbeat” as he told South West News Service, “The most-used emojis of 2023 were a selection of the absolute classics from the emoji keyboard.”

Following is the list of the most used emojis in 2023:

1. Crying with laughter

2. Rolling on the floor laughing

3. Red heart

4. Folded hands

5. Loudly crying

6. Heart eyes

7. Sparkles

8. Fire

9. Smiling face with smiling eyes

10. Smiling face with hearts

Moreover, as per an analysis by Emojipedia, the ‘crying-with-laughter’ emoji has been the most frequently used one on platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

The report also noted that of all the cartoon symbols released this year, the most popular ones were the pink, gray and blue hearts as well as the shaking face.

However, the one emoji that could not make a spot among the most popular ones was the thumbs-up sign.

Calling this year’s emoji trend “positive”, Broni is optimistic that “sunnier” emojis will dominate the trend next year.

“With its track record, I believe ‘crying with laughter’ will remain at No. 1 next year,” he added.

Broni also believes that emojis are “incredibly powerful communication tool” that help people express themselves better.