Lumio's new 2026 Vision 7, 9 series smart TVs hit stores in India

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Lumio unveils its 2026-series Vision 7 and Vision 9 smart TVs in India with advanced display and audio features.
Key points
• New 2026-series launch
Lumio introduces 55-inch Vision 7 (2026) and Vision 9 (2026) smart TVs in India with cutting-edge display and performance technologies.
• Vision 9 flagship specs
The Vision 9 series features MediaTek’s Pentonic 700 chipset, QD MiniLED display, 800 nits peak brightness, and support for 4K 144Hz and 1080p 240Hz refresh rates.
• Vision 7 upgrades
The Vision 7 (2026) offers QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and 4X more storage (64GB) than the previous generation.
• TLDR 2
Both series include Lumio’s TLDR 2.0 platform for simplified content discovery across streaming services, sports, and music via the Minion Remote.
• Project Neo integration
Upcoming Project Neo update enables voice-based content discovery via WhatsApp and Instagram Reel integration for instant TV streaming.
Key statistics
Rs 51,999
Vision 9 launch price
Rs 39,999
Vision 7 launch price
Rs 44,999
Limited-time offer discount on Vision 9
Rs 34,999
Limited-time offer discount on Vision 7
64GB (4X more than previous generation)
Storage upgrade in Vision 7
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 05 June 2026, 14:38 IST