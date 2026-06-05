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Lumio's new 2026 Vision 7, 9 series smart TVs hit stores in India

The 55-inch Vision 9 comes with a flagship QD MiniLED display with Lumio’s EVA panel technology, Dolby Vision, up to 800 nits peak brightness, native 4K 144Hz and 1080p 240Hz refresh rates, alongside VRR, ALLM, and QMS support.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:38 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Lumio launches new 2026-series Vision 7, 9 series smart TVs in India

In one line
Lumio unveils its 2026-series Vision 7 and Vision 9 smart TVs in India with advanced display and audio features.
Key points
New 2026-series launch
Lumio introduces 55-inch Vision 7 (2026) and Vision 9 (2026) smart TVs in India with cutting-edge display and performance technologies.
Vision 9 flagship specs
The Vision 9 series features MediaTek’s Pentonic 700 chipset, QD MiniLED display, 800 nits peak brightness, and support for 4K 144Hz and 1080p 240Hz refresh rates.
Vision 7 upgrades
The Vision 7 (2026) offers QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and 4X more storage (64GB) than the previous generation.
TLDR 2
Both series include Lumio’s TLDR 2.0 platform for simplified content discovery across streaming services, sports, and music via the Minion Remote.
Project Neo integration
Upcoming Project Neo update enables voice-based content discovery via WhatsApp and Instagram Reel integration for instant TV streaming.
Key statistics
Rs 51,999
Vision 9 launch price
Rs 39,999
Vision 7 launch price
Rs 44,999
Limited-time offer discount on Vision 9
Rs 34,999
Limited-time offer discount on Vision 7
64GB (4X more than previous generation)
Storage upgrade in Vision 7
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:38 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH Techsmart TV4K Smart TV

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