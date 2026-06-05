Lumio's new 2026 Vision 7, 9 series smart TVs hit stores in India

Lumio unveils its 2026-series Vision 7 and Vision 9 smart TVs in India with advanced display and audio features.

In one line

Key points

• New 2026-series launch Lumio introduces 55-inch Vision 7 (2026) and Vision 9 (2026) smart TVs in India with cutting-edge display and performance technologies.

• Vision 9 flagship specs The Vision 9 series features MediaTek’s Pentonic 700 chipset, QD MiniLED display, 800 nits peak brightness, and support for 4K 144Hz and 1080p 240Hz refresh rates.

• Vision 7 upgrades The Vision 7 (2026) offers QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and 4X more storage (64GB) than the previous generation.

• TLDR 2 Both series include Lumio’s TLDR 2.0 platform for simplified content discovery across streaming services, sports, and music via the Minion Remote.