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mAadhaar app set to retire soon; it’s time to get more secure Aadhaar app - here's how to install

Key features of the new Aadhaar app include family members' ID linking, selective info sharing, and offline QR verification.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:35 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

mAadhaar app set to retire soon; it’s time to install more secure Aadhaar app

In one line
UIDAI to retire old mAadhaar app, urging users to switch to a more secure and feature-rich Aadhaar app.
Key points
New app features
The updated Aadhaar app includes family ID linking, selective info sharing, offline QR verification, and enhanced security measures.
Retirement of mAadhaar
UIDAI has announced the retirement of the old mAadhaar app, urging users to uninstall it and switch to the new Aadhaar app.
Security enhancements
The new app offers masked Aadhaar ID sharing, biometric lock/unlock, and compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.
Multi-profile support
Users can add up to five Aadhaar profiles on one device, provided they are linked to the same registered mobile number.
Simplified updates
The app allows hassle-free updates to phone numbers and addresses, along with offline verification via QR codes.
Key statistics
Up to five
Number of profiles supported in the new app
November 2025
Launch date of the new Aadhaar app
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:35 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechsmartphonesApple App Storecyber securityGoogle Play StoreUIDAIUnique Identification Authority of Indiamobile app

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